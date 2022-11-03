Jazz for Gen Z: DOMi & JD Beck bring a new sound to Seattle

Backstage at a recent Earshot jazz festival concert, young musicians were discussing the evolution of jazz. One bright voice mentioned DOMi & JD Beck, saying that Generation Z has arrived in the world of jazz.

Seattle seems to have gotten hip to DOMi & JD Beck. Tickets are sold out for their show at Nectar Lounge Monday night. KNKX welcomes the pair to record an exclusive session in the KNKX studios earlier that day with a preview on Midday Jazz that afternoon.

French keyboardist Domi Louna met drummer JD Beck in 2018 and in their first extended jam session produced two songs that appear on their new Blue Note Records release NOT TiGHT.

The band's stylized use of capital letters matches their flamboyant outfits and irreverent attitudes. Also appealing to younger audiences, DOMi & JD Beck's concise songs from two to four minutes in length are a perfect fit in the TikTok era. They've earned their popularity, though, with great music.

Bright washes of strings and floating flutes announce the arrival of the hottest duo in modern jazz as a sort of musical fairyland adventure. Then the sound of thrilling electronic keyboards and rapid-fire muffled drums careen through the speakers as the debut album from DOMi & JD Beck really heats up.

Their first single, "SMiLE" begins with DOMi's cheerful melody on shimmering electric keyboards and Beck's gauzy but snappy drums skipping along at a leisurely pace. Shifting gears midway through the song, Beck unleashes a fury of tight snare cracks that have historically been the domain of drum machines.

At times the pair sound like their music was born from the middle of a furious 70s jazz fusion improvisation, and sure enough fusion pioneer Herbie Hancock makes a guest appearance on "MOON." Hancock adds his trademark vocoder vocals to a enjoyable space age love song with pop chart ambitions.

DOMi & JD Beck's slower pieces are fit for hip-hop, though the funk is tempered by the duo's complex rhythmic patterns. Grammy winner Anderson .Paak joins the duo on "TAKE A CHANCE," and he brings along Busta Rhymes and Snoop Dogg for the rap filled "PiLOT." Both pieces bring modernity to alternative rap production of J Dilla, and even the earlier boom bap of KRS-One.

Electronic jazz fusion is pushed forward by the duo as well. The drums on NOT TiGHT lean heavily on the dampened snare and closed high hat cymbals, though Beck works through the toms on a few dynamic fills.

DOMi has her own moments of dynamism. Synth lines zip like hummingbirds on "SNiFF" and on the album's title song, chords and bass lines shift constantly to frantic tempos. This is a prodigiously talented pair.

Though their music is based in improvisation, DOMi & JD Beck don't back off for the other to perform a solo. They simply improvise within the structure of the songs. These charming musical partners are a marvel to watch, as in their NPR Tiny Desk Concert this summer.

KNKX is proud to welcome DOMi & JD Beck to our studios for an exclusive session performance next week. Stay tuned, this is surely just the beginning for these two young talents.

The New Cool airs Fridays at 9 p.m., hosted by Abe Beeson and produced by KNKX Public Radio in Seattle, Washington. LISTEN ON DEMAND