Jazz Caliente
Jazz Caliente

Celebrating 2023 Grammy nominees on Jazz Caliente

By Robin Lloyd
Published February 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM PST
Arturo Sandoval
Amy Harris
/
Invision/AP
Arturo Sandoval performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Friday, April 29, 2022, in New Orleans. Sandoval is nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for his album Rhythm and Soul.

The 2023 Grammy Awards show is Sunday, Feb. 5, and as usual, don't expect to see much in the way of jazz or Latin jazz on the televised portion of the festivities. Instead, tune in to KNKX and enjoy the talents of select 2023 Grammy nominees.

On Jazz Caliente this Saturday, hear music from Arturo Sandoval's Rhythm & Soul, Flora Purim's If You Will, Miguel Zenón's Música De Las Américas and the Spanish Harlem Orchestra's Imágenes Latinas.

Panamanian pianist, composer, educator and social activist Danilo Pérez is also up for a Grammy this year, with his Global Messengers group and the album Crisálida.

The Global Messengers are an international ensemble of young musicians from Palestine, Greece, Jordan, and the U.S. The project is influenced by the musical traditions of the Middle East and North Africa.

Also nominated this year is Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra. The recording Fandango at the Wall in New York is the most recent component of O'Farrill's project to bring Cuban, North and South American and Mexican musicians together, producing two albums, a documentary film and a book.

Listen for Grammy nominees and more this Saturday on Jazz Caliente.

Jazz Caliente airs Saturdays at 5 p.m. The show is hosted by Robin Lloyd and produced by KNKX Public Radio.

Arturo Sandoval Arturo O'Farrill Miguel Zenon Flora Purim Danilo Perez Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Robin Lloyd
Originally from Detroit, Robin Lloyd has been presenting jazz, blues and Latin jazz on public radio for nearly 40 years. She's a member of the Jazz Education Network and the Jazz Journalists Association.
