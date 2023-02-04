Celebrating 2023 Grammy nominees on Jazz Caliente

The 2023 Grammy Awards show is Sunday, Feb. 5, and as usual, don't expect to see much in the way of jazz or Latin jazz on the televised portion of the festivities. Instead, tune in to KNKX and enjoy the talents of select 2023 Grammy nominees.

On Jazz Caliente this Saturday, hear music from Arturo Sandoval's Rhythm & Soul, Flora Purim's If You Will, Miguel Zenón's Música De Las Américas and the Spanish Harlem Orchestra's Imágenes Latinas.

Panamanian pianist, composer, educator and social activist Danilo Pérez is also up for a Grammy this year, with his Global Messengers group and the album Crisálida.

The Global Messengers are an international ensemble of young musicians from Palestine, Greece, Jordan, and the U.S. The project is influenced by the musical traditions of the Middle East and North Africa.

Also nominated this year is Arturo O'Farrill and the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra. The recording Fandango at the Wall in New York is the most recent component of O'Farrill's project to bring Cuban, North and South American and Mexican musicians together, producing two albums, a documentary film and a book.

Listen for Grammy nominees and more this Saturday on Jazz Caliente.

Jazz Caliente airs Saturdays at 5 p.m. The show is hosted by Robin Lloyd and produced by KNKX Public Radio.