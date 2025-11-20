Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department prepares for layoffs

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department is preparing to lay off 22 people in December.

The move comes in response to expected federal and state funding cuts, said Kenny Via, a spokesperson for the public health agency. The department's projected 2026-2027 budget originally estimated that the equivalent of 40 full-time positions would need to be cut.

However, in a written statement, Via said the department had worked to bring that number down “by securing new funding and holding off on filling open positions. We also put in place a voluntary retirement incentive.”

According to the health department’s website, in 2024 it employed 355 staff members.

In October, employees affected by the layoffs were informed that their last day of work would be Dec. 19. The majority of those staff work in the administrative services division, which performs a wide array of functions at the health department including community planning, health equity and financial services.

“We are working hard to limit any impacts to the community and remain committed to continuing to protect and improve the health of all people and places in Pierce County,” Via said.

According to Via, officials strove to eliminate staff positions that did not provide services directly to county residents. As a result, the department doesn't expect the public to see “immediate impacts” from these reductions.