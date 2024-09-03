More money coming to WA for housing for people with disabilities

Washington is getting a boost in funding to help subsidize rent for adults living with disabilities.

The state will get $8 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which announced last week it would be awarding nearly $140 million in grants nationwide to 18 state housing agencies as part of its Section 811 Project Rental Assistance for Persons with Disabilities program.

Washington’s slice of the money will help fund 158 new subsidized rental units. That’s in addition to 132 units the state already supports with this program. It’s the third grant of this type that the state has received.

Melodie Pazolt, managing director of the Office of Apple Health and Homes at the Department of Commerce, said the funding will help house adults with disabilities who might otherwise not be able to afford these units.

“This third HUD award expands our ability to provide that rent assistance,” Pazolt wrote in an email.

Washington is among the states that got the highest award amount in this round of grants. California and Oregon also each got $8 million in new federal funding.

The awards will allow housing agencies to refer eligible tenants to housing and provide them with rental assistance and supportive services.

The goal of the Section 811 program is to allow adults with disabilities to live as independently as possible by creating new housing opportunities for them in existing, new or renovated multifamily properties.

“Adults with disabilities often face significant barriers in securing a safe and stable place to live,” said Julia Gordon, assistant secretary for housing and federal housing commissioner. “These awards create opportunities for more housing that’s available, accessible, and inclusive.”

In Washington, there are currently 17 properties across the state accepting Section 811 rental subsidies. Commerce works with the Department of Social and Health Services and the Health Care Authority to identify eligible residents.

To be eligible, at least one person in a household must be between the ages of 18 and 61 years old, disabled, and receiving or eligible to receive Medicaid and services and supports provided through the Department of Social and Health Services.

They also must have incomes at or below 30% of the average median income for the area where they’re living. For a household of one in King County, that’s $31,650.

Those who receive the rental assistance are also connected with support services.

Eligible properties can be new or existing and must be funded in part by a state or federal program, such as Washington’s Housing Trust Fund or its Low-Income Housing Tax Credit. They must also have at least five housing units. No more than 25% of the units can be funded by Section 811 funds or be used to house people with disabilities.

The objective of the program is “to expand the inventory of units available to persons with disabilities and not just add subsidies to existing units with these preferences,” according to Commerce.

Pazolt said the department will issue a notice of funding announcement to interested landlords or housing operators as soon as the contract with the federal government is finalized.

