Music therapy uses sounds, lyrics and emotions to help patients

Integrating the arts, particularly music, into holistic health care continues to gain momentum in Washington state. Music therapy, which became a state-licensed profession last year, aims to enhance emotional well-being and overall quality of life. The practice has found a foothold in Seattle, a hub for both medical care and music.

Music therapy involves the use of music interventions — through instruments, recordings and other audio — to address an individual’s emotional, social, physical and psychological needs, according to the American Music Therapy Association.

Carlene Brown, a professor of music and director of the music therapy program at Seattle Pacific University, started her journey as a musician. She's been involved with the practice for over 14 years, and developed the music therapy program at SPU.

"Music therapists have therapeutic goals, and it’s about adapting to the dynamics of music and clients, based on what their needs are," said Brown, who is particularly interested in music's relationship and impact on pain.

According to Brown, what makes this practice different is that music is the medium of communication. Where other therapies might rely on conversation, music therapy does not always require discourse, and can be conveyed through sounds, lyrics or emotions.



What's music therapy like?

“There is no structured process for the sessions, because it’s all about the client, and how music therapists go about that, is very ‘in the moment,’” Brown said.

Brown explained that music therapy involves multiple treatment strategies, ranging from active music making to songwriting, such as changing lyrics to cater to the client’s life story. Therapists also consider the client's personal experiences with music.

The form of music is adapted based on client's therapeutic goals, and whether music is used receptively or actively. Music therapists record information during sessions to determine progress towards the therapeutic goal.

“There are particularly no side effects of the practice itself, because it’s about understanding how music resonates with individuals,” said Betsy Hartman, a graduate of the SPU program and founder of PNW Music Therapy .

“Music therapy can benefit many populations, especially with neurological and motor disorders,” she said.

Hartman, who started PNW Music Therapy in 2014, works with hospitals and Swedish Cancer Institute to develop music therapy programs, along with working with cancer and multiple sclerosis patients.

In addition to these collaborations, her practice organizes support groups through music making, and develops music therapy programs for clinical facilities.

“It gives clients an opportunity to creatively express, and connect with their minds and motor skills,” Hartman said. ”We’ve worked with patients suffering from anxiety, depression, cancer and even Alzheimer’s.”

How to become a music therapist

Being a music therapist requires many skills. While the practice involves instruments, music therapists must also be certified to provide treatment and complete a credit-based music therapy program.

In order to measure growth, Brown said, students are also taught data collection. The focus is to understand and measure progress towards goals determined by patients or therapists. She added that students in Washington must be fluent in piano, guitar and vocals.

For a clinical practice, students must have a bachelor’s degree or higher in music therapy from one of 72 colleges and universities approved by AMTA, plus 1200 hours of clinical training.

Additionally, music therapists must hold the MT-BC credential, issued through the Certification Board for Music Therapists, which protects the public by ensuring competent practice and requiring continuing education. The educational program lasts four years, and students have the opportunity to take classes in psychology, music and health.



A milestone for music therapy in Washington

Although the history of music therapy dates back to a century, the practice has been present in Washington for over 14 years, with a steady amount of growth. Music therapists like Hartman and Brown not only practice, but also actively promote the benefits of music therapy, to further awareness and acceptance of the field.

Previously, music therapists were not eligible to obtain licenses to practice music therapy in the state of Washington. That changed in 2023, when the state legislature passed a bill regarding the licensure of music therapists. Gov. Jay Inslee officially signed the bill in April 2023, and as of Jan. 1 2025, all music therapists will be required to obtain licenses in order to practice in the state.

“It’s taken 18 years for music therapists to get that recognition, and for people to see how music therapy has power to help individuals and the degree of training that went into studying music,” Brown said. “It is a huge achievement for my colleagues, to be able to formally exercise that power and build a foundation of music in this city.”