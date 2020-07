With more than 140 cases of COVID-19 confirmed among students on the University of Washington's Greek Row, there are a lot of questions about how this will affect school and sports. More from KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel and Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick.

Never miss an episode again. Subscribe to Sports With Art Thiel with iTunes or Google Play now. You can find Art Thiel's work at Sportspress Northwest.