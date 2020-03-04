Tentative agreement reached in Canada's pipeline controversy

Hereditary chiefs of a First Nation in British Columbia, whose opposition to a pipeline sparked massive protests, have reached a tentative agreement with Canadian authorities. Ironically, the agreement does not cover the pipeline itself, but what many consider to be larger issues.

The proposed deal was reached after three days of discussions between one of the hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation and cabinet officials of both the Canadian and British Columbian governments.

It comes after weeks of protests over the Coastal Gas Pipeline, which blocked rail and road traffic across the country. The 416-mile pipeline, which will carry liquid natural gas, partially goes through traditional Wet’suwet’en territory, from Dawson Creek to Kitimat, near the Alaskan panhandle.

Although text of the agreement has not been released, it first needs to be approved by the Wet'suwet’en people. It does not deal with the actual pipeline itself, but follows up on a landmark legal case last litigated 23 years ago.

That decision of the Supreme Court of Canada found Aboriginal claims to their traditional territory have not been extinguished, and First Nations must be consulted in all use of their land, such as with pipelines. This agreement finally sets out protocols on how that will be done with future projects to avoid another conflict.

Construction of the pipeline continues. There has been no timeline set for any possible vote of the Wet’suwet’en membership on the agreement.

The Wet’suwet’en elected council and 19 neighboring First Nations support the pipeline. They have signed revenue-sharing and employment agreements with the pipeline owners. It is being opposed by five of 13 hereditary chiefs and their supporters.

Members of the Mohawk First Nation in Quebec are maintaining their rail blockade south of Montreal until they get more information on the agreement.