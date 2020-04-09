Take the Mic: Pandemic life from the view of a 7-year-old and her older sister

The coronavirus pandemic has turned all of our lives upside-down. But what is it like to live through this crisis as a kid or a teen?

Schools across the state are shuttered for the rest of the academic year. Playgrounds are closed off. Students are trying to stay connected with friends without being able to meet up in person, and they’re trying to figure out how to continue their schooling from afar. It’s a lot for young people to adjust to.

So KNKX is turning the microphone over to them to hear directly about their thoughts and feelings. It’s a new project called Take the Mic — with the aim of sharing the stories of young people in their own words.

In our first segment, we hear from Aulona Hoxha, an 18-year-old senior at Highline High School in Burien. She shared her feelings about the stresses of being the oldest sibling, and explored what this new world is like for herself and her 7-year-old sister, Desi.

Hoxha recorded her thoughts, interviewed her sister and sent us the audio. KNKX youth and education reporter Ashley Gross produced the story.

KNKX wants to get more submissions like this! Click here to find instructions on how to participate.