Washington schools close the rest of the academic year, distance learning will continue

Gov. Jay Inslee said there will be no more in-person instruction for the rest of the school year, as the state continues to take extraordinary measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of more than 300 Washington residents.

Schools will continue to provide instruction via distance learning, a transformation that district leaders have been trying to pull off in the span of just a few weeks.

School districts are trying to surmount technological hurdles, especially a lack of computers and internet access for families. Amazon has announced it’s donating 8,200 laptops to students in Seattle Public Schools, which district leaders said they’ll use for elementary students who lack devices at home.

Washington’s decision to not have students return to school buildings this school year follows similar moves in other states, including Michigan, Indiana and New Mexico.

