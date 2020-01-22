Snohomish County resident first confirmed case of Wuhan coronavirus in the U.S.

A Washington state man is the first confirmed U.S. case of the new Wuhan coronavirus, which has spread from China to a handful of countries in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, Washington state health authorities and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the patient is a resident of Snohomish County who had spent several months traveling in Wuhan, China.

He’s currently in stable condition and being kept in insolation at a hospital in Everett, while doctors monitor his condition and determine whether he’s contagious.

“This is certainly not a moment for panic or high anxiety,” Gov. Jay Inslee said on Tuesday. “It is a moment for vigilance.”

The patient took an indirect flight from Wuhan and arrived in Washington on Jan. 15 without any symptoms. Shortly after, he fell ill and went to a nearby clinic.

“At that time, it was suggested to him that he remain in isolation at home,” Inslee said.

On Monday, samples were confirmed by the CDC in Atlanta that the patient carried the novel coronavirus.

“This is a new virus, so we don’t know when you’re truly infectious,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist, the Washington state epidemiologist for communicable diseases.

The new coronavirus has been traced to a large seafood and animal market in Wuhan, but the virus also can be spread from person to person.

Health officials said it doesn’t appear people are passing the virus as they simply walk through airport terminals. Instead, the risk of transmission comes from close contact with someone infected with the virus for a sustained amount of time.

The Washington patient said he did not visit any animal markets and did not spend time with anyone he knew who was ill.

Lindquist said the incubation period can last up to 14 days, but there are still unknowns: “Does it constitute an exposure before you’re even ill? And then how long should we monitor? So those things are all going to be worked out in the next day or two by the CDC.”

Health authorities in Washington are tracing all the people the patient may have come in contact with on the plane, in the airport, on the way home, and at the doctor’s office.

The symptoms of the coronavirus can resemble the common cold: sore throat, a cough and fever. In some people, the virus can progress and be fatal.

Across the country, some passengers flying from China are being redirected to five major airports for screening, before they can continue to their final destinations.

Dr. Satish Pillai with the CDC says they developed tests to accurately detect the virus, which led to the diagnosis of the Washington patient in just 24 hours.

“I think this was a really good case in point of the timeliness of testing to help inform clinical decision making,” Pillai said.

The CDC will be distributing those tests to state health agencies in the coming weeks.