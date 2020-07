What's in a name? It turns out, a lot.

We find out what went into naming Seattle's new professional hockey team the Kraken — and we get a history lesson in the process — from KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel. He talked with Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick.

