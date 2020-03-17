 As more people stay home, virtual medicine expands in response to the coronavirus | KNKX

As more people stay home, virtual medicine expands in response to the coronavirus

By 1 hour ago
  • Lucy Pemoni / The Associated Press (file)

Virtual medicine is becoming more common as the state responds to the new coronavirus. It can help limit exposure for both patients and providers and ease some strain on hospitals and clinics.

In Washington, Medicaid and most commercial insurers will cover visits via video chat similarly to regular visits, says Dr. John Scott, chair of the Washington State Telehealth Collaborative.

Scott also directs digital health at University of Washington Medicine. There is some training providers need to help their patients virtually, but it differs from system to system.

“We have a process at UW Medicine where all clinicians need to be privileged to do telemedicine,” Scott said. “That involves a 30-minute online training, and on that online training it goes over things like etiquette.”

For example, providers should show their badges so patients can confirm who they are. The provider and patient also should talk about whether there are other people in the room.

During the outbreak, Scott says virtual visits can help screen patients for COVID-19 symptoms and determine whether they need testing or further care. They also can help people with other issues avoid hospitals and clinics. To help conserve protective gear, hospitals may even use video chats within the hospital for COVID-19 patients.

Telehealth already was growing steadily in Washington, but the new coronavirus is speeding things up.

“We’re dramatically shifting how we do work,” Scott said. “Just like everyone else is working from homes and doing meetings, we’re trying to do the same in healthcare.”

At UW Medicine, Scott says some 250 providers were trained to do telemedicine before the outbreak hit. There are now more than 750.

The Trump administration announced Tuesday that Medicare would expand its coverage of telehealth in response to the new coronavirus. 

Tags: 
coronavirus

Related Content

Coronavirus resources: Guidance and latest numbers from agencies across Washington

By 2 hours ago

KNKX Public Radio is working to keep you updated on the latest developments of the outbreak of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. In addition to bringing you daily stories and updates on air during Morning Edition and All Things Considered, we’ve compiled a list of comprehensive resources. You can find the latest numbers from officials tracking confirmed cases, as well as up-to-date announcements from agencies responding to the pandemic. If you have questions that aren’t answered here, or ideas about people we should talk to or stories we should cover, email outreach@knkx.org. We’ve also started a podcast, Transmission, about life in the heart of this outbreak. You can subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.