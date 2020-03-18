 LISTEN: U.S. Rep. Kilmer talks plans to support small businesses amid coronavirus outbreak | KNKX

LISTEN: U.S. Rep. Kilmer talks plans to support small businesses amid coronavirus outbreak

By 58 minutes ago
  • Some businesses in the Seattle area have begun laying off workers or closing because of COVID-19.
    Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX
  • Few people are seen at the Westlake light rail station, since Gov. Jay Inslee ordered many public places to close in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
    Parker Miles Blohm / KNKX

Widespread layoffs have swept across Washington state, as public health orders attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19 by closing restaurants, gyms, and other public places.

Today, economic development officials in Pierce County as well as state and federal officials outlined some options for small businesses. They talked about low-interest loans, federal aid and other programs. U.S. Rep.  Derek Kilmer was part of that conversation, which took place by conference call. He spoke by phone with KNKX All Things Considered host Ed Ronco.

coronavirus