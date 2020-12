Rebecca Parson of Tacoma Housing Now speaks with KNKX.

A housing advocacy group pitched a tent in the middle of a busy downtown Tacoma intersection on Tuesday, demanding the city take action on homelessness.

The group is called Tacoma Housing Now. Rebecca Parson is a spokesperson for the group. KNKX spoke with Parson Tuesday evening as the group was occupying the intersection of South 15th Street and Pacific Avenue.