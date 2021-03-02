Light display honors lives lost to COVID in Pierce County

A prayer service and lighting ceremony on Monday night in Tacoma commemorated COVID-19 Victims and Survivors Memorial Day, an observance Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards declared for March 1.

Monday also marked the one-year anniversary of the first COVID death in Washington.

About 40 cars attended the drive-in event outside the Tacoma Dome to honor and remember those who have died from COVID and to support those coping with loss, loneliness and grief.

At the end of the prayer service, 500 lights were illuminated near the LeMay car museum. They will stay lit for 24 hours.

The Rev. Gregory Christopher of Shiloh Baptist Church in Tacoma and Bishop Kim Forest of King of Glory Pentecostal Assembly in Spanaway told Associated Ministries they hoped it would be a powerful and meaningful display to honor the lives lost to COVID-19.

The memorial event was planned by Shiloh Baptist Church, the Tacoma Ministerial Alliance and OURChurch in coordination with Woodards' office.