 'Great excitement' among hospital workers as COVID vaccine arrives in WA | KNKX

'Great excitement' among hospital workers as COVID vaccine arrives in WA

By 1 hour ago
  • University of Washington Medical Center Montlake Campus Pharmacy Manager Christine Meyer transports a box containing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines down a hospital hallway toward a waiting vehicle Dec. 14, 2020, in Seattle.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    University of Washington Medical Center Montlake Campus Pharmacy Manager Christine Meyer transports a box containing Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines down a hospital hallway toward a waiting vehicle Dec. 14, 2020, in Seattle.
    Mike Siegel / The Seattle Times
  • View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Mike Siegel / The Seattle Times
  • View Slideshow 3 of 3
    Mike Siegel / The Seattle Times

The first shipment of COVID vaccine for Washington state arrived at Sea-Tac Airport Monday morning. For hospitals, it was a moment for some celebration.

Cassie Sauer, CEO of the Washington Hospital Association, told reporters it was nice to share good news for a change.

“It’s a good day because vaccine is here, and vaccine has landed in a number of our hospitals,” Sauer said. “It’s being unpacked, the planning is under way, and there is great excitement about that as we want to quickly move through vaccinating our frontline health-care workers.”

Intensive-care unit doctors and nurses and others who work directly with COVID patients will be the first to get the vaccine. In much of the state, that’s likely to happen later this week.

Hospital administrators say they are quickly training workers on the specifics of the Pfizer vaccine, which has to be stored at an extremely cold temperature.

June Altaras is chief nursing officer for Tacoma-based MultiCare. She spent all weekend in webinars with the FDA and the drug company getting up to speed on storage and other particulars about the Pfizer vaccine. She says one requirement is that people be observed for 15 minutes following their shot and that presents a challenge.                               

“We’re trying to assure that the spaces we have allow for the 6 feet of social distance for people to have that 15-minute observation period while we’re trying to get as many people vaccinated as soon as possible,” Altaras said.

It will be quite a while before vaccines are available to the general public. Health-care workers say that’s why it’s important for everyone to continue following mask and distancing rules and not assume the virus is no longer a threat.

Tags: 
COVID-19
covid vaccine
MultiCare
Washington hospitals
pfizer

Related Content

Declaring he's 'joyous,' WA governor announces COVID-19 vaccine distribution begins this week

The first doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine should start arriving in Washington on Monday, with the first vaccinations of front line health care workers beginning as early as Tuesday.

An upbeat Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced that timeline at a rare Sunday news conference.

“We are ready to go,” Inslee said. “We now know there will be an end to this turmoil and this trauma and this challenge.”

Millions More COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Are On The Way, U.S. Officials Say

By 4 hours ago

At least 55 immunization sites across the U.S. received doses of Pfizer and BioNTech's long-awaited vaccine Monday morning, says Army Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed. The effort to get the vaccine into medical professionals' hands, he said, has gone "incredibly well."

Perna credited a number of people for the success, from volunteers who helped to test the vaccine to those who worked over the weekend to prepare, ship and deliver the doses, which must be stored at very cold temperatures to remain viable.

'Healing Is Coming': U.S. Starts Vaccinating People Against COVID-19

By 9 hours ago

Updated at 1 p.m. ET

The first people in the U.S. are receiving vaccination shots against COVID-19 on Monday, as U.S. health workers started administering the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The first widely publicized vaccination took place in New York City, shortly after 9 a.m. ET. The event was live-streamed and promoted by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who said, "The vaccine only works if the American people take it."