 Geoduck divers face double whammy: Tariffs and ‘devastating’ coronavirus | KNKX

Geoduck divers face double whammy: Tariffs and ‘devastating’ coronavirus

By 33 seconds ago
  • In this March 23, 2015 photo, Chris Owens pulls a geoduck clam out from deep in the sand while harvesting geoducks for Taylor Shellfish Farms near Harstine Island, Wash.
    View Slideshow 1 of 5
    In this March 23, 2015 photo, Chris Owens pulls a geoduck clam out from deep in the sand while harvesting geoducks for Taylor Shellfish Farms near Harstine Island, Wash.
    Ted S. Warren / AP Photo/ file
  • In this March 23, 2015 photo, Zack Crow, left, uses pumped sea water to loosen the muck while harvesting geoducks for Taylor Shellfish Farms near Harstine Island, Wash.
    View Slideshow 2 of 5
    In this March 23, 2015 photo, Zack Crow, left, uses pumped sea water to loosen the muck while harvesting geoducks for Taylor Shellfish Farms near Harstine Island, Wash.
    Ted S. Warren / AP Photo / file
  • In this March 23, 2015 photo, geoducks grown for for Taylor Shellfish Farms are shown with blue bands around them and ready for transport to a packaging facility near Harstine Island, Wash.
    View Slideshow 3 of 5
    In this March 23, 2015 photo, geoducks grown for for Taylor Shellfish Farms are shown with blue bands around them and ready for transport to a packaging facility near Harstine Island, Wash.
    AP Photo / file
  • Geoduck grown in the Taylor Shellfish labs in Shelton, WA. Seen here in July 2019.
    View Slideshow 4 of 5
    Geoduck grown in the Taylor Shellfish labs in Shelton, WA. Seen here in July 2019.
    Bellamy Pailthorp / KNKX
  • In this May 7, 2015 photo, slices of geoduck clam are served as sashimi in Seattle, at the Maneki Japanese restaurant, where the Washington state grown giant clams are often on the menu.
    View Slideshow 5 of 5
    In this May 7, 2015 photo, slices of geoduck clam are served as sashimi in Seattle, at the Maneki Japanese restaurant, where the Washington state grown giant clams are often on the menu.
    Ted S. Warren / AP Photo / file

While lots of people are feeling frightened or inconvenienced by the novel coronavirus, at least one group is also financially devastated: geoduck divers. They normally sell the huge, iconic bivalves as a luxury export item, primarily for customers in China. Not right now. 

Suquamish Seafoods in Poulsbo is a standalone business on the Suquamish reservation. There’s a retail counter there where you can get local seafood. And the business maintains a fleet of boats.

General manager Tony Forsman says he employs about 25 support staff to keep the company running and 25 contract divers, who harvest wild geoduck. It's normally a lucrative business. But they've been hit hard — and not just by the novel coronavirus, which pretty much eliminated their export market. Trump administration policies in a trade war with China dealt the first blow.

“They suffered a 30 percent reduction in income last year because of the tariffs. And now this just on top of them is really very difficult,” Forsman said. “We’re doing everything we can to help see this through.”

He says he assumes we will eventually get the virus under control and the markets will recover. He's working to get low-interest loans to keep his divers going. And he says the good news is that, unlike salmon, geoduck will still be there if it needs to be harvested later, although some negotiation with the state may be needed, to adjust quotas.

Forsman says it’s actually pretty normal to be slow right now, after the Lunar New Year. But they didn’t have the normal rush in February to provide a cushion.

“It’s devastating. Divers are out of work. We’re just maintaining minimum operations here. We still have our oyster and clam business that we’re operating. But, geoduck’s the bread and butter — that’s just not happening right now.”

He says they’re also working on creating more of a local market for geoduck and aiming to expand their other seafood lines. But many companies are, so now is not the best timing.

Anyone who wants to help can “buy more geoduck,” Forsmans says. He recommends sautéing it in butter and oil, or enjoying it raw.   

Tags: 
coronavirus
Suquamish
geoducks
Seafood

Related Content

More colleges move to remote instruction as COVID-19 cases climb to 136 statewide

By Mar 5, 2020
An ambulance backs into a parking lot, Friday, March 6, at Life Care Center in Kirkland, which has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak in Washington state. The ambulance left after a short time and didn't transport any patients.
Ted S. Warren / The Associated Press

UPDATE, March 8, 7 p.m.: Cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, are up to 136 statewide, according to the latest numbers from the state Department of Health. King County, which has the highest number of cases, is reporting 83 — a dozen more than the previous report.

Coronavirus concerns pose a challenge to school districts in the Puget Sound region

By Mar 2, 2020
(Rachel La Corte/ The Associated Press)

The novel coronavirus outbreak means that school district leaders are faced with making tough calls about whether to keep schools open.

District superintendents closed schools on Monday in Bothell, Renton, Kingston, Covington and Mukilteo. The Lake Washington School District, which encompasses the Kirkland hospital where the state’s coronavirus deaths have occurred, has not closed schools, in spite of an online petition that’s received thousands of signatures.

Two new COVID-19 cases detected in King, Snohomish counties

By Feb 29, 2020

Two additional people in Washington state have tested positive for COVID-19.

The first case was found in a high school student from Snohomish County with no known travel history to a region affected by the virus. 

The other case is linked to travel. The woman from King County had traveled to South Korea in February and fell ill shortly after returning. 

Community leaders denounce stigma surrounding coronavirus

By Will Stone Feb 9, 2020

Community leaders and public health officials gathered Friday in Seattle to say there has been a rise in racist incidents directed toward Asian Americans, including false accusations that they are more likely to carry the novel coronavirus.

WA State opens a coronavirus quarantine facility outside North Bend

By Feb 6, 2020

Washington State has opened a quarantine facility to house travelers who could be at risk of the novel coronavirus. It's a dormitory normally used by recruits to the Washington State Patrol’s Fire Academy in North Bend.  The remote 50-acre facility, on the outskirts of North Bend, sits at the end of a 2 mile long mountainous road.

The quarantine facility will give travelers from the affected regions of China a place to stay while it’s confirmed they do not have the virus. 