Annual free health clinic in Seattle returns with some changes

For several years, Seattle's KeyArena hosted an annual free health clinic. But when the arena closed for its remodel, the Seattle/King County Clinic's future became unclear.

The clinic took a break in 2019. Julia Colson, the clinic's project director, said they were searching for a new home.

"When we concluded the 2018 clinic, we didn't know if there was going to be a 2020 clinic," Colson said.

The group was able to keep the clinic on the Seattle Center campus, but its services will be spread through three different buildings: McCaw Hall will host its medical services; the Exhibition Hall beneath the Phelps Center will house dental exams and procedures; and vision services will be in the Cornish Playhouse.

Colson said getting these buildings and figuring out how to operate within them took about a year. The clinic also got a new date. It typically took place in the fall, and this year it runs Feb. 13-16.

The clinic offers a range of procedures and exams at no cost, serving both people who aren't insured and those who do have insurance, but still struggle to meet the costs of healthcare.

"One of the things that we've learned is there are a number of people in our community who have full-time jobs, are raising families, are working diligently to make ends meet and they're having to make choices about whether to get healthcare, or food, or affording medications," Colson said.

Dr. Rick Arnold is a physician and has been the clinic's medical director for four years. He says he often hears that along with high costs, gaps in coverage also bring a lot of patients to the clinic.

"Many of the patients who come to the clinic actually do have insurance, they just have inadequate insurance," Arnold said. "They have very high co-pays, or they may have medical insurance but they don't have dental insurance. Or they may not have vision coverage on their insurance package, and the idea of spending $500 or $600 for a prescription for a pair of glasses just becomes prohibitive."

A report showed that about 48 percent of people who went to the Seattle/King County Clinic in 2018 were uninsured, and about 43 percent had insurance. It reached over 3,000 patients that year.

Colson said language barriers can also make it difficult for some to access healthcare. She said in past years, more than 50 different primary languages were spoken by patients. The clinic brings on volunteer interpreters and use a remote interpretation service that connects patients to medically certified interpreters who help them communicate with their providers.

"It's really important, especially when it comes to your health, that you are able to communicate with your healthcare providers in the language that's most comfortable for you and that you're receiving information in a way that you understand it," Colson said.

The clinic's medical care is provided by volunteers who work in the community as medical professionals, including registered nurses and dentists. This year, they are adding a hand specialist to do minor hand procedures and exams.

Admission to the clinic is on a first-come-first-serve basis. People can arrive as early as 12:30 a.m. on each day of the clinic to wait for tickets in Fisher Pavilion. Tickets will be handed out starting at 5 a.m.