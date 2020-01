KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel talks with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick about the Seahawks playoff run, which takes them to Green Bay next weekend.

The Seattle Seahawks are moving on in the NFC playoffs. They beat the Philadelphia Eagles yesterday 17-9 in a wild-card playoff game. Next up, the Seahawks travel to Green Bay to face the Packers in the divisional round.

KNKX sports commentator Art Thiel was at the game yesterday, and talked with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick to talk about his impressions of the game.