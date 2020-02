Listen to audio of KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick's live conversation with Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins.

We may not yet know the results of the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses, due to problems with an app used to report the results. But the first contest of the 2020 presidential election season may have a lot of people thinking about what's going to happen here in Washington.

Our presidential primary takes place on March 10. Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins talks more about what to expect with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick.