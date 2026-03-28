Third ‘No Kings’ events set to take place across the Pacific Northwest

For the third time in a year, large protests against the Trump administration are scheduled this weekend across the country and Oregon.

Thousands of people are expected to hit the streets for “No Kings” protests to voice concerns with President Donald Trump’s policies, particularly his deportation tactics that have roiled several American cities since he returned to office. Demonstrations are planned in Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Eugene, Forest Grove, Woodburn and several other locations across the Pacific Northwest.

The event, slated for March 28, follows similar iterations on June 14 and Oct. 18 of last year. Demonstrations on both of those dates resulted in clashes outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Portland’s South Waterfront neighborhood.

The June 14 “No Kings” protest marked a turning point in Portland. A few protesters tried to batter the facility’s doors down with a stop sign, and handfuls of federal officers responded with pepper balls and tear gas. Federal law enforcement and local police both made several arrests that day, including of one protester who hit an officer with a rock and later pleaded guilty to assault charges.

Protests persisted nightly outside the ICE facility in Portland during the summer, typically with much smaller crowds. In the fall, the Trump administration cited that first “No Kings” protest in court as a justification for deploying the National Guard into Portland.

Tens of thousands of people demonstrated in Portland again for the second “No Kings” on Oct. 18. Hundreds of protesters that night gathered outside the ICE facility to heckle federal officers. As the federal officers tried to keep the facility’s driveway clear for cars coming and going, they fired tear gas, pepper balls and flashbangs into the crowd.

Tactics used by federal law enforcement at the ICE facility throughout 2025 resulted in two separate federal lawsuits — one filed by demonstrators outside the building, another by tenants in a nearby apartment complex who said they’ve been regularly exposed to chemical munitions. In both cases, federal judges in Portland restricted the use of tear gas and other chemicals that Trump administration officials say are important for crowd control.

The federal government appealed both those orders to the U.S. District Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, which on Wednesday granted a temporary stay in both cases. That stay put the judges’ orders on hold, and the widespread use of crowd control devices back in play for Saturday.

The Portland Police Bureau, which also plays a significant role in managing crowds at the “No Kings” protests and others, said it was aware of what is happening in court but it “will not impact how we show up on Saturday.”

“Our approach remains consistent - we will be present in a way that is professional and balanced, with a focus on protecting free speech while also ensuring public safety,” said spokesperson Mike Benner.

Benner also noted that the bureau would be monitoring the situation at the ICE facility closely.

Asked about how federal law enforcement would respond to protests this weekend in Portland, the Department of Homeland Security sent a statement saying peaceful protesters and members of the media should exercise caution.

“Being near unlawful activities in the field does come with risks – though our officers take every reasonable precaution to mitigate dangers to those exercising their protected First Amendment rights," the statement said. “However, when faced with violence or attempts to obstruct law enforcement operations, our officers will take legal and necessary steps to ensure their own safety and the public’s safety.“

The protests could also test a rule that allows the city to fine the landlord of the ICE building at least $5,000 each time federal officers deploy chemical munitions “beyond the detention facility premises.”

OPB’s Joni Auden Land contributed to this report.