Seattle scientists protest Trump's NIH cuts to research funding

As the Trump administration pushes to cut billions in federal funding for public universities and research centers, local scientists gathered to protest the potential cuts to their jobs and the research that they say is vital to the community.

At a rally outside the University of Washington’s Genome Sciences building on Wednesday, hundreds of people demonstrated against a new National Institute of Health directive that would carve a massive hole in research budgets at institutions across the country.

Research universities like the UW receive hundreds of millions each year from the NIH. A lot of the money comes from reimbursements for “indirect costs” associated with research, such as facilities, administration, electricity, maintenance and salaries for support staff like postdoctoral research fellows. The UW has negotiated a 55.5% indirect cost rate for on-campus activities, which means the school gets $55.50 to help pay for overhead costs for every $100 it receives in research grants.

But on Feb. 7, the NIH abruptly announced a new policy that would cap all reimbursements at 15%, even for grants that have already been awarded. Local research institutions say the restriction would be a massive blow. In a lawsuit challenging the order filed by Washington and 21 other states, UW said it would lose $90 million to $110 million — which would force the school to lay off staff; delay lifesaving research; and scale back ongoing clinical trials for kidney disease, diabetes, Alzheimer’s and other illnesses. Washington State University would also be affected.

A federal judge ordered a temporary pause on the planned funding cuts in response to the states’ lawsuit, but the future remains uncertain. Researchers were already reeling from Trump’s attacks on research funding tied to diversity, equity and inclusion, and researchers at the protest Wednesday said the looming specter of NIH cuts has rattled the scientific community.

“It affects planning,” said Jack Castelli, a Ph.D. candidate at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center whose research involves hematopoietic stem cells and engineering immunity against HIV. “We don’t know if those funds are going to stay around or not, so we have to be more careful in what we purchase for research.”

Fred Hutch stands to lose as much as $125 million under the proposed NIH cuts, The Seattle Times reported.

Castelli, an organizer with UAW 4121, the union that organized Wednesday’s rally and represents academic student employees, postdocs and researchers at UW, noted that Fred Hutch has already rolled back diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in response to President Trump’s executive order seeking to end grants related to DEI.

“Bending to illegal orders like that is obviously going to impact the research,” Castelli said.

Ansel Neunzert, an affiliate physics instructor at the University of Washington Bothell whose research involves gravitational waves, said the NIH order and DEI grant cuts are having a “chilling effect” on the next generation of researchers.

“I’ve got students who are considering leaving the field, trying to think about whether or not they’re going to be able to do this kind of work,” Neuzert said. “I think that’s going to have a massive impact, regardless of what happens with the judicial outcome at the end.”

If the cuts go through, the researchers who lose their jobs will be the first ones affected. But the damage will ultimately be felt by the entire community, said Valentina Alvarez, a biochemistry Ph.D. candidate at UW who researches immune diseases and cancer.

“It’s definitely going to show up in lack of access to health care,” Alvarez said. “Slower waiting times, there’s going to be less people working in general, slower developments for life-saving medicine.”

Eva Cherniavsky, an English professor at UW who attended the rally, worries that the loss of research grant funding could also lead to cuts at other departments. She’s doubtful the university would be able to fill the hole with tuition increases or funding from the state, which is already grappling with a massive budget deficit this year. It all adds up to a “perfect storm,” she said.

“Different sections of the university are not hived off,” Cherniavsky said. “It’s kind of life or death for the University of Washington right now.”

At the rally, U.S Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-WA7, said the NIH funds had been appropriated by Congress, and described the Trump administration’s efforts to cut them as “unconstitutional” and “an authoritarian power grab.” (The Atlantic reported yesterday that NIH staff weren’t aware of the policy change until the Department of Health and Human Services sent a memo ordering NIH staff to push it through the agency in a single day.)

The NIH funds “critical research that is capable of saving countless lives,” Jayapal said to the gathered crowd of postdocs, Ph.D. candidates, teaching assistants, professors and other scientific researchers. “The cuts that they are proposing are devastating.”