Congress back for final 'lame duck' session before Trump is sworn in

Congress is back in Washington D.C. this week for its final session before Donald Trump is sworn in. Members of Washington state’s delegation said they’re hoping to safeguard as many Democratic policies as possible.

This so-called “lame duck” session is the last gasp of Democrats’ majority in the U.S. Senate. Senator Patty Murray said she’s hoping a year-end spending package will include priorities such as the Wild Olympics Bill, which would create new environmental protections on the Olympic Peninsula.

When Republicans take over the Senate next month, Democrats will have much less leverage. One exception, though, could be Senate approval of Trump’s cabinet appointees.

Murray said nominees like Kash Patel, Trump’s pick to head the FBI, will face bipartisan scrutiny.

"There is so much work the FBI needs to be doing right now – from cybersecurity, drugs that are coming into our country – we should not have somebody there whose single priority is to go after Trump's political opponents and the media," Murray said.

The House of Representatives won’t have a say in confirming cabinet secretaries.

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, who represents most of Seattle, said she plans to focus on getting benefits to people before the Trump administration has a chance to reverse Democratic policies.

That means pushing for quick action on things like processing student loan forgiveness applications and asylum requests from immigrants.

Beyond that, Jayapal said, it’s mostly about damage control.

"My assessment is that we are going to be fighting a very defensive battle, trying to make sure that we minimize the worst things that the Trump administration has said that they’re going to do," she said.

Democrats said they’ll also be pushing for speedy confirmation of Biden’s judicial appointments, and members of key bodies – such as the National Labor Relations Board.

A new congress will be sworn in on January 3.

