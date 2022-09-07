New Podcast: The Walk Home

KNKX podcasts try to find local stories from our community in Western Washington, that can help us understand what is going on around the country or the world. That's what our newest podcast does.

The 2020 police killing of Manuel "Manny" Ellis, a Black man in Tacoma, brought a reckoning to Washington State and has set up what promises to be one of the highest-profile trials in Pacific Northwest history.

The story unfolds in The Walk Home, a podcast by KNKX Public Radio and The Seattle Times, with support from NPR. It's sponsored by MovetoTacoma.com and the Greater Tacoma Community Foundation.

Find more information at thewalkhomepodcast.org.