Jazz Northwest

Charlie Porter's Portland Jazz on Jazz Northwest

By Jim Wilke
Published April 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM PDT
During his half-dozen years living in Portland, trumpeter Charlie Porter carved a name for himself within the Portland jazz community. His self-titled 2018 album includes 20 Portland musicians in groups from duo to sextet. On this show, Charlie plays in a trio with Jon "Sticky" Lakey on bass and Alan Jones on drums. Also this week, The Jim Knapp Orchestra, singer Kelly Eisenhour, vibist Ben Thomas, and Brazilian guitarist Bola Sete playing in a Seattle jazz club in the 60s.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
