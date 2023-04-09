Charlie Porter's Portland Jazz on Jazz Northwest

During his half-dozen years living in Portland, trumpeter Charlie Porter carved a name for himself within the Portland jazz community. His self-titled 2018 album includes 20 Portland musicians in groups from duo to sextet. On this show, Charlie plays in a trio with Jon "Sticky" Lakey on bass and Alan Jones on drums. Also this week, The Jim Knapp Orchestra, singer Kelly Eisenhour, vibist Ben Thomas, and Brazilian guitarist Bola Sete playing in a Seattle jazz club in the 60s.

