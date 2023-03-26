© 2023 Pacific Public Media
Jazz Northwest

Saxophonists of the PNW featured on Jazz Northwest

By Jim Wilke
Published March 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM PDT
Pete Christlieb, left, and Hadley Caliman on the right.

A cross section of saxophonists in the Pacific Northwest are featured on this week's Jazz Northwest. First we hear from a classic meetup of Hadley Caliman and Pete Christlieb. A new release from Mark Lewis, Bill Ramsay with the Rams/Kleeb band and finally Cory Weeds' recent album with strings is played. Also featured, the first time release of Ahmad Jamal at The Penthouse from a 1963 Seattle radio broadcast, Greta Matassa and the new release from Scenes.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
