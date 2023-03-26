Saxophonists of the PNW featured on Jazz Northwest

A cross section of saxophonists in the Pacific Northwest are featured on this week's Jazz Northwest. First we hear from a classic meetup of Hadley Caliman and Pete Christlieb. A new release from Mark Lewis, Bill Ramsay with the Rams/Kleeb band and finally Cory Weeds' recent album with strings is played. Also featured, the first time release of Ahmad Jamal at The Penthouse from a 1963 Seattle radio broadcast, Greta Matassa and the new release from Scenes.

