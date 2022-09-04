© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Jazz Northwest

Recent releases from Dmitri Matheny, John Lee and Meridian Odyssey on Jazz Northwest

Published September 4, 2022 at 12:54 PM PDT
Meridian Odyssey
Lisa Hagen-Glynn Photography
Meridian Odyssey

Several recent releases are featured on this week's Jazz Northwest. Flugelhorn player Dmitri Matheny's excellent "Cascadia" opens the show, followed by Vancouver bassist John Lee's CD "The Artist" and a young sextet called Meridian Odyssey playing original music on the CD "Earthshine." This show also updates the live performance calendar and includes Eugenie Jones, Jacob Zimmerman and an unpublished Primo Kim recording arranged by the late Milt Kleeb and more.

Jazz Northwest
Jim Wilke
Jim has been a fixture on Seattle radio since 1961. He was the host of Jazz After Hours on Public Radio International from 1984-2014. Currently Jim has been producing Jazz Northwest for KNKX since 1988. This weekly program focuses on the regional jazz scene and frequently includes performances Jim records on location for Jazz Northwest.
