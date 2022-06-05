New York's Captain Black Big Band on the road to Seattle and Portland

Featured on this week's episode is the Captain Black* Big band, led by pianist and composer Orrin Evans, who brings his New York-based big band to the Pacific Northwest for three performances next week. The band will play two nights, June 7 and 8 at The Royal Room in Seattle and June 9 at The 1905 in Portland. Seattle trumpet player Thomas Marriott, who heads the Seattle Jazz Fellowship presenting Captain Black, has spent some time on the New York scene and developed musical partnerships including Orrin Evans, who also played on Marriott's most recent album. Captain Black's June 7 appearance is for members of Seattle Jazz Fellowship and the June 8 performance is open to the public at The Royal Room.

Also on this week's episode are Dmitri Matheny and Brian Nova, who are both playing live this week in Seattle as well.

*insider info: Captain Black was the brand of pipe tobacco favored by Orrin Evans' Dad