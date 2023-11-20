Natalie Melendez is the Weekend Edition Sunday host at KNKX. She started her broadcasting career at Movin’ 92.5 hosting overnights for the station. Following this, Natalie became an on-call host for 94.9 KUOW where she would fill in for various shows on the station. Most recently, she is a traffic reporter at iHeartRadio where she reports traffic for various stations around the Seattle-area.

Natalie graduated from Central Washington University in 2019 with a Bachelors of Arts in public relations and advertising. She was involved with her college radio station, 88.1 The Burg during this time and been passionate about public broadcasting ever since.