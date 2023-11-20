Natalie MelendezWeekend Edition Sunday Host
Natalie Melendez is the Weekend Edition Sunday host at KNKX. She started her broadcasting career at Movin’ 92.5 hosting overnights for the station. Following this, Natalie became an on-call host for 94.9 KUOW where she would fill in for various shows on the station. Most recently, she is a traffic reporter at iHeartRadio where she reports traffic for various stations around the Seattle-area.
Natalie graduated from Central Washington University in 2019 with a Bachelors of Arts in public relations and advertising. She was involved with her college radio station, 88.1 The Burg during this time and been passionate about public broadcasting ever since.