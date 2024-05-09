Mariel Padilla
Mariel Padilla is a general assignment reporter for The 19th. She previously covered breaking news at The New York Times, Toni Stabile Center for Investigative Journalism, and The Cincinnati Enquirer.
-
Federal documents don’t provide enough checkboxes for all AAPI ethnicities. That may be about to changeAAPI researchers are celebrating the federal government’s new standards for collecting more detailed race and ethnicity data, in which respondents are able to report their country of origin.