Joseph O'Sullivan

Joseph O'SullivanStaff Reporter, The Seattle Times
-
Washington’s long-time elected insurance commissioner is accused of using offensive terms in the workplace to describe people of different races and ethnicities, as well as people who are transgender. Meanwhile, other former employees are giving new accounts of what they say is Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s mistreatment of staff.
-
A turreted brick home known as The Castle. A tan bungalow. An 111-year-old corner house with a covered porch. Just south of the state Capitol building...