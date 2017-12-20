Jes Burns
-
To avoid being found by pods of orcas, some baleen whales sing like baritones.
-
Northwest scientists are going to great distances – and great depths – hoping to help us understand our volcanic risk closer to home.
-
Oregon scientists say farmers can future-proof their livelihoods (and the planet) by pairing agriculture and solar power production in the same fields. They’ll save water and make money, all while feeding and electrifying the world.
-
Oregon researchers working in Antarctica have found evidence that one of the world’s largest glaciers is undergoing serious deterioration.
-
As the climate warms, many U.S. lakes are seeing more algal blooms, low oxygen levels and stressed out fish species. One team in Oregon hopes that pumping oxygen into the water can help.
-
Wildland firefighters face a growing danger from smoke, as wildfires become more frequent and intense. It's a hazard that scientists and fire agencies are only beginning to understand.
-
Worsening wildfire smoke has become an annual annoyance that's starting to affect the state's economy. Retailers, tourist outfits and even realtors say they're planning differently for 2019.
-
Songbirds have been in decline for decades, and it's becoming clear that climate change is a factor. Scientists are finding that old-growth forests may help the birds cope with rising temperatures.
-
The U.S. ships a big chunk of its recycled goods to China. But China doesn't want them anymore, and that's leaving the recycling industry in turmoil.
-
Scientists are experimenting with species' environmental DNA to find out how far and how fast it travels in streams. The technology is starting to revolutionize how we protect native animals.