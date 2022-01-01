© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Florangela Davila returns to KNKX Public Radio next month as the station's news director.

Florangela Davila

News Director
Stay Connected

Florangela Davila has been a journalist since 1992. For 14 years she worked at The Seattle Times, covering race and immigration. She also served as managing editor and news host at KCTS 9. The child of immigrants from Colombia and Peru, she was born and raised in Los Angeles and graduated from UC Berkeley and Columbia University. She’s earned numerous individual and team journalism honors in print, online and broadcast, most recently three regional Murrow awards for KNKX.

