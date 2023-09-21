Destiny Valencia
Destiny Valencia is a freelance writer from Tacoma, The City of Destiny. She is a recent graduate from the University of Washington Tacoma campus and has previously contributed to South Sound Business Magazine, 425 Business, and her school paper The Ledger. She enjoys writing about her community, food, and local happenings.
Business owners and community members are grieving the tragic loss of Jacob Carter, one of the co-owners of the Tacoma bagel shop, Howdy Bagel. But they are also taking action, inspired by Carter.