Destiny Valencia

Destiny Valencia is a freelance writer from Tacoma, The City of Destiny. She is a recent graduate from the University of Washington Tacoma campus and has previously contributed to South Sound Business Magazine, 425 Business, and her school paper The Ledger. She enjoys writing about her community, food, and local happenings.