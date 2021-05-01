Conrad Wilson
Nathaniel Cheney was arrested April 2, after he was indicted March 12 on two counts of damage to an electrical substation in Clackamas County in 2022.
Under Ballot Measure 110, instead of arresting drug users, police give them a citation and point them towards treatment. Over three years in, there's a debate about whether it's succeeded or failed.
In 2020, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure to decriminalize the possession of small amounts of hard drugs and to set aside money for treatment programs. Has the measure been successful?
Public defenders say they're being assigned too many cases to do their jobs effectively. The question of whether judges can force them to take on more cases is before the state's Supreme Court.
Oregon’s federal public defender reports government attorneys confirmed the strike on Monday, while Bureau of Prison spokesperson says those in custody are now “accepting their meals.”
Thurston County Prosecuting Attorney Jon Tunheim found the police officers who used deadly force against Michael Forest Reinoehl were “justified under Washington State law."
The Bureau of Prisons announced 42 year-old Ikaika Ryan Chung died on Aug. 12 while serving a sentence at the Sheridan Federal Correctional Institution. Chung's death comes amid reports of "dangerous and unbearable conditions" inside the facility.
A court filing states "dangerous and unbearable conditions" at the federal prison in Sheridan, Oregon have left those in custody without proper medical care. The filing comes amid an outbreak of COVID-19 at the facility.
Racial justice protesters and many who stormed the U.S. Capitol are being charged with civil disorder, under the 1968 Civil Obedience Act. Some argue that the law is unconstitutional.
Oregon state Rep. Mike Nearman, a Republican who allowed far-right demonstrators to breach the state Capitol in December, now faces charges of official misconduct and criminal trespass.