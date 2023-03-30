Chabeli Carrazana
Chabeli Carrazana is an economy reporter at The 19th, an independent, nonprofit newsroom reporting on gender, politics and policy. Previously, she worked as a business reporter for the Miami Herald, where she covered the tourism industry, and the Orlando Sentinel, where she covered NASA, the private space industry and labor issues.
After the pandemic decimated the child care industry, parents are now routinely waiting years for care and doing anything they can to get off a waitlist.