Alejandro Figueroa
Alejandro Figueroa is a reporter and producer covering food production and agriculture through a climate change lens for OPB.
Prior to coming to OPB, Alejandro was a food reporter for WYSO in Yellow Springs, Ohio through Report for America — a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. There, he covered the lack of access to healthy and affordable food in Southwest Ohio communities, rural and urban agriculture plus the occasional general assignment story.
