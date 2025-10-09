New census highlights uncertain future for WA live music industry

This is a critical moment for Washington state’s live music economy, according to a new report published today by Washington Nightlife Music Association (WANMA), a trade organization for the state’s live music, performance and nightlife venue workers.

The first-of-its-kind Washington Music Census found that Washington’s music sector directly contributes $6.4 billion annually to the state’s GDP, nearly six times spectator sports’ $1.2 billion, and that the industry is bouncing back post-pandemic. At the same time, the census — which surveyed 742 musicians, 255 business owners, and 586 industry workers — found Washington’s musicians only earn 29% of their income from music and nearly half of the state’s artists are considering relocation due to housing costs.

“Without smart, targeted policies, rising costs will continue to erode the gains music businesses and workers are fighting to achieve. Washington has the chance to turn this moment into a long-term strategy for stability and growth,” reads the report.

An involved effort

WANMA formed in 2020, as venues and clubs across the state struggled to stay afloat amidst the pandemic shutdown. It started as a coalition of 30 small and medium-sized venues supporting each other, particularly as they realized that many pandemic-era government loans would be insufficient to sustain them.

As the shutdown ended and the industry cautiously returned to business as usual—recovery was slow . WANMA shifted its focus onto longer-term projects meant to help boost and sustain music and nightlife, particularly after the organization received two sizable state grants late last year. With that money, WANMA built out its staff and capacity, and kickstarted its census efforts.

In late 2024, WANMA partnered with the Washington Department of Commerce and the City of Seattle Office of Economic Development, with support from King County Creative, to start the data collection phase of the census through an online survey.

The survey, which was open on WANMA’s website for six weeks last December and January, had a variety of objectives. Chiefly, WANMA wanted to understand how live music contributes to the state economy; highlight barriers and opportunities for underrepresented groups; identify gaps in support for workers in the industry; and provide actionable insights for policymakers going forward.

WANMA Co-director Leigh Bezezekoff said in a late 2024 interview previewing the census, that building out the data would be key to better understand the landscape.

“So that we can have a better understanding of...what we can do to help make changes to improve the lives of the industry and the nightlife community,” she said.

The findings of the census achieve many of WANMA’s stated goals, painting a mixed picture of the current state of Washington’s music and nightlife sector.

Economic dominance and demographics

The new data establishes the music industry as an “economic powerhouse” for the state. Along with contributing just shy of the same amount as crop production to the state’s overall GDP, the census found that Washington’s music industry also employs 49,200 people and supports 74,700 jobs indirectly.

“For every music job created, another 1.5 follow elsewhere in the economy,” states the census report. “Every $1 million in output spins off another $600,000, and fiscal returns are significant: $2.32 billion in local, state, and federal tax revenue each year.”

The census survey also helped to define the demographics of Washington’s music industry.

Musicians in Washington state are overwhelmingly male, mid-career (45 years old on average), and white. Breakdowns were similar when it came to industry workers who weren’t musicians, like music promoters and venue owners.

“Industry continues to skew male (70%) and white (79%), with women owning just 25–29% of businesses—a call to action for more inclusive pipelines into leadership and ownership,” WANMA wrote in the report.

Recovery and relocation

On the upside, despite many venues, festivals, and businesses still struggling to replenish their staffing and talent pipelines, the census captured a notable post-pandemic recovery for the music sector.

From 2019 to 2023, the census reports that revenues rose 25% for live music venues, with more venues crossing the $1 million revenue mark, and music business payrolls hiked 30%. The average number of shows per venue in Washington doubled during that same period, suggesting audience demand for live music is returning.

Still, these gains may be more tenuous than they seem. A whopping 40% of musicians and music industry workers reported that they may leave the state due to housing costs alone. Some reported that they may move into central and eastern parts of the state for better affordability, while others had their eyes on other states, like Oregon and California, or on leaving the country altogether.

“Rising costs— whether for housing, equipment, or everyday living—are straining both artists and workers, threatening long-term retention and stability,” said the report.

Policy for pain points

WANMA’s census also provides seven long and short-term legislative frameworks that may help to foster a more prosperous music ecosystem in Washington.

The report asserts “these findings establish a critical evidence base for policymakers, industry leaders, and community stakeholders to act.”

The policy suggestions include an initiative to ensure music workers have stable, affordable housing; a launchpad program to provide musicians with career-building skills; and a Creative Income Stability Fund that would allow musicians, who are often ineligible for state and federal assistance due to their 1099 tax statuses, more access to financial support.

“Our music community powers a multi-billion-dollar industry, but too many of the people behind it are living on the edge,” said Bezezekoff in a press release announcing the survey results.

“With thoughtful investment and support, Washington can set a national model for sustaining creative workers and ensuring music thrives for generations to come.”