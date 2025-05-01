Young quintet Knats bring a new sound to England's modern jazz scene

From England’s most northern city of Newcastle, the young group Knats are bringing a new perspective to London’s celebrated modern jazz scene. Their debut self-titled album incorporates Afrobeat, along with drum and bass dance rhythms, into the hard bop jazz legacy.

The drum and bass genre evolved in 1990's England, characterized by fast tempos and heavy bass lines, influencing later electronically driven dance music like house, techno and dubstep.

Upon first listen to the album Knats, the rhythm takes the spotlight. Lead track “One for Josh,” written for the band’s original keyboardist, hits high gear with drummer King David-Ike Elechi speeding through a funky drum break that carries the song like a freight train.

Ferg Kilsby provides the melody on trumpet, powerful and nimble, reminiscent of Freddie Hubbard. Kilsby is the third core member along with Elechi’s lifelong friend, bassist and composer Stan Woodward.

Sandro Shar (keyboards) and Cam Rossi (tenor saxophone) round out Knats with a few guest stars on the album, including guitarist Tom Ford on “Se7en,” saxophonist Parthenope on “500 Fils” and vocalist Miro Treharne on “In the Pitt.”

Woodward told Jazzwise magazine that Knats' Northern England “Geordie” jazz relies on his “simple and strong” basslines that allow the drums to bring color to the rhythm section.

Woodward explained that “when it comes to the blowing [improvising], that’s where the jazz comes in.” Does it ever.

Solos from all band members leave no doubt that Knats are closely connected to the jazz tradition, especially the flowing and soulful 1970s jazz-rock fusion of the Headhunters and Weather Report.

Knats even cover tenor sax great Joe Henderson’s 1974 composition “Black Narcissus”. An overdriven waltz beat launches a relaxed melody from the horns that never quite escapes the propulsive energy of the bass and drums.

Many of the album’s songs are dedicated to loved ones and family, including “Tortuga (For Me Mam),” which Woodward and Elechi wrote for their single mothers to whom they credit for their success so far.

The song’s addition of violin and cello bring a nostalgic element to the introduction before the song pops into a deceptively quick pace that breaks into half-time for a beautiful, emotional middle section.

Knats follow that sonic bouquet of flowers with an extended trumpet solo from Kilsby egged on by an insistent rhythm sure to make their mothers proud.

Though the album emphasizes their improvisational and melodic music, Knats bring a modern punk rock energy to their live performances that are filling venues across the United Kingdom.

With their first album, Knats have established themselves as a band to watch. American audiences eagerly await their first opportunities to watch Knats live, hopefully the wait won’t be too long.

