Since 2005, KNKX's School of Jazz has provided mentorship, learning and performance opportunities to Western Washington middle school, high school and college jazz students. A cornerstone of the station's signature community outreach program, it has directly impacted thousands of jazz students, band directors and professional musicians. School of Jazz is sponsored by BECU.
School of Jazz guest DJ for February: Kelvin Bixler
Trumpeter Kelvin Bixler joins Abe Beeson as guest DJ for February. Kelvin is a senior at Lake Stevens High School. Get to know this big band trumpet fan and dig into his playlist below.
Kelvin's playlist:
- Chuck Mangione "Feels So Good"
- Louis Armstrong/Duke Ellington "It Don't Mean a Thing..."
- Stan Kenton Orchestra "Send in the Clowns"
- Cannonball Adderley "Work Song"
- Alan Blaylock Orchestra "Torque"
- Chet Baker "How High the Moon"
- Maynard Ferguson "Macarthur Park"