© 2023 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jazz
SOJ.png
School Of Jazz Guest DJ
Since 2005, KNKX's School of Jazz has provided mentorship, learning and performance opportunities to Western Washington middle school, high school and college jazz students. A cornerstone of the station's signature community outreach program, it has directly impacted thousands of jazz students, band directors and professional musicians. School of Jazz is sponsored by BECU.

School of Jazz guest DJ for February: Kelvin Bixler

KNKX Public Radio | By Abe Beeson
Published February 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM PST
A young man wearing a blue t-shirt and black hoodie smiles as he points up to a illuminated "Recording" sign.
Abe Beeson
/
KNKX
Kelvin Bixler is a trumpeter with the Lake Stevens High School jazz band and KNKX's School of Jazz guest DJ for February.

Trumpeter Kelvin Bixler joins Abe Beeson as guest DJ for February. Kelvin is a senior at Lake Stevens High School. Get to know this big band trumpet fan and dig into his playlist below.

Kelvin's playlist:

  • Chuck Mangione "Feels So Good"
  • Louis Armstrong/Duke Ellington "It Don't Mean a Thing..."
  • Stan Kenton Orchestra "Send in the Clowns"
  • Cannonball Adderley "Work Song"
  • Alan Blaylock Orchestra "Torque"
  • Chet Baker "How High the Moon"
  • Maynard Ferguson "Macarthur Park"
Tags
Jazz School of JazzLake Stevens High School
Abe Beeson
Abe grew up in Western Washington, a 3rd generation Seattle/Tacoma kid. It was as a student at Pacific Lutheran University that Abe landed his first job at KNKX, editing and producing audio for news stories. It was a Christmas Day shift no one else wanted that gave Abe his first on-air experience which led to overnights, then Saturday afternoons, and started hosting Evening Jazz in 1998.
See stories by Abe Beeson
Related Content