Add some soul to your holiday season with these jazz gifts

The holiday season is here, and with it comes festive decor, sweet treats, and the pressure to give thoughtful gifts.

You can breathe a sigh of relief if there are jazz fans on your list to buy for. From Etsy to official merchandise to big department stores, there are a wide variety of jazz-inspired gifts available at every price point.

Here’s a selection of some of the most unique and creative ones, sure to delight any die-hard jazzophile.

Original Jazz Classic’s jazz vinyl reissues

Looking for a vintage version of your parent’s favorite jazz record? Unfortunately, the most popular and classic jazz records are often hard to find, no matter how expert you are at crate digging.

Luckily, many record labels and imprints are doing reissues of classics these days. Fantasy’s Original Jazz Classic series (OJC), which includes thousands of titles from labels like Prestige, Galaxy, Milestone, and Jazzland, is one worth checking out as you hunt for a specific title.

OJC regularly releases collectible jazz reissues, which they strive to keep as close to the original releases as possible. Just a few of the 850 reissued titles available include Sonny Rollins’ Plus 4, Wes Montgomery’s Boss Guitar, and Wayne Shorter’s debut.

Ray Brown: His Life and Music by Jay Sweet

While most aficionados likely own at least a couple of jazz biographies or histories, there’s always room on the shelf for another. Particularly if it’s a brand new release.

This year, bassist, educator and author Jay Sweet put out his biography of bass legend Ray Brown. It’s the result of more than a decade spent studying Brown, who’s revered for his work with Dizzy Gillespie, the Oscar Peterson Trio, and Ella Fitzgerald, among others.

A meticulous account of the musician’s life and art, PopMatters called the book, “rigorously exhaustive in its detail of Brown’s discography, studiously reverent in its assessment of Brown’s talent, and matter-of-fact about Brown’s purist views regarding jazz-rock and the avant-garde.”

Wine and Jazz

If your bebop-adoring relative also digs fine wine, a bottle or two from Wine and Jazz might be just the ticket. Founded and run by Grammy-nominated saxophonist Mindi Abair and her husband, wine expert Eric Guerra, Wine and Jazz offers top-tier, small-batch California wines, complete with clever music-inspired names and eye-catching labels.

While you could always buy a bottle or two and have it shipped to your recipient — and even throw in these “All That Jazz” wine charms — those willing to spend a bit more might like to give a membership to Wine and Jazz’s wine club . Wine club members receive a shipment of four, six, or 12 bottles of wine four times a year, as well as a variety of other fun perks to enjoy.

Blue Note Records’ 2026 calendar

Starting last year, Blue Note Records, the essential jazz record label founded in 1939, began producing annual calendars featuring their historic releases.

This year’s calendar features some of the label’s most beloved record art, such as the striking blue and pink graphic from Kenny Burrell’s Midnight Blue. The calendar also notes the birthdays of important jazz artists and album anniversaries, so you’re never out of the loop.

Featuring original Blue Note imagery, including photographs by Francis Wolff and designs by Reid Miles, this calendar is a thoughtful, nostalgic, and useful gift. Plus, it’s only $20.

Jazz Cafe candle

How many times has a jazz lover left a club wishing they could take the ambiance home with them? With this creative “Jazz Cafe” candle from Etsy, they can.

According to the seller, this coconut wax candle “smells like late night espresso martinis, well worn vinyl record sleeves and plush velvet booths.” It’s labeled with a vinyl record-shaped sticker, and emits bold notes of smoke, fresh coffee beans, aged cognac, caramelized brown sugar and cacao as it burns.

At $19.25, this jazz cafe candle is a popular buy on Etsy, and while we haven’t smelled it ourselves, it’s almost sold out. If it’s gone before you get the chance to snatch it up, this jazz club candle , scented like smoky leather and juniper, is another fun alternative.

Obvious Plant’s “Jazz Crabs” t-shirt

No holiday gift list is complete without a fun graphic tee shirt, and this playful “Jazz Crabs” tee made by Obvious Plant is sure to turn heads. This 100% airlume combed and ringspun cotton tee features three saxophone-playing crabs with clever names - Pinchy Gillespie, Kenny C, and Shella Fitzgerald - against a bright, colorful beach scene. The shirt comes in sizes small to 3XL.

If a more traditional musician tee is more fitting, check out Miles Davis , John Coltrane , or Nina Simone’s official stores for a just-right jazz artist tee.

Fulcrum Coffee’s “Jazz Alley Nights”

Both energizing and intense, espresso and jazz have gone together since coffeehouses became central to the jazz scene in the ‘40s. With that in mind, a jazzified espresso roast is a great gift for the jazz buff in your life.

Matter of fact, Seattle-based roaster Fulcrum Coffee makes an apropos “Jazz Alley Nights” coffee, with notes of caramel, cranberry, and walnut. This Peruvian coffee is sourced sustainably and perfect for brewing in a french press.

Pair these coffee beans with this retro jazz cassette coffee mug , and you’ve got one hip holiday gift.

LEGO's “Jazz Club”

Like jazz, LEGOs never go out of style. In recent years, the toy maker has doubled down on that fact by producing more adult-friendly LEGO kits including their LEGO Icons line, which showcases landmarks, modular buildings, vehicles, and pop culture scenes intended for home decor use.

One of the kits in this LEGO collection is the “Jazz Club,” a detailed music venue, complete with an eye-catching marquee, a trio of musicians with small instruments, and a rooftop garden for after the show. It’s an admittedly spendy kit, and sold out in some places, but a fitting choice for a jazz enthusiast who likes a project.

–

With gift options ranging from $19 to $229, there's something unique on this list for every budget and every type of jazzer. Whether you snag a bottle of “Standards” wine or a vinyl reissue of A Love Supreme, these jazz gifts are bound to make your holiday gift giving a little more soulful.

