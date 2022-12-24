New York City's 2023 Winter Jazzfest is a marathon of music

Since 2005, Winter Jazzfest in New York City has developed a reputation for presenting cutting-edge performances by emerging and established jazz artists at unique venues around the city.

Starting out as a one-day, single venue event, Winter Jazzfest has grown to seven nights with more than 400 musicians performing at 15 venues.

A highlight of Winter Jazzfest are the Jazz Talks, which this year will address gender equity in jazz, Black jazz journalism, and the state of jazz radio in the digital age.

Winter Jazzfest also features two "marathon nights," on Friday in Manhattan and on Saturday in Brooklyn, with live music from 6 p.m. until 3 a.m.

Ascending artists appearing at the 2023 Winter Jazzfest include Sarah Elizabeth Charles, Ben Wendel, Endea Owens, Julius Rodriguez, Samora Pinderhughes, Immanuel Wilkins, and Lakecia Benjamin.

Find tickets and more information here.