New York City's 2023 Winter Jazzfest is a marathon of music

KNKX Public Radio | By Robin Lloyd
Published December 24, 2022 at 5:00 AM PST
Lakecia Benjamin.jpeg
Elizabeth Leitzell
/
Saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin on the cover of her next album "Phoenix," releasing on Jan. 27. Benjamin is one of more than 400 musicians performing at the 2023 Winter Jazzfest in New York City.

Since 2005, Winter Jazzfest in New York City has developed a reputation for presenting cutting-edge performances by emerging and established jazz artists at unique venues around the city.

Starting out as a one-day, single venue event, Winter Jazzfest has grown to seven nights with more than 400 musicians performing at 15 venues.

A highlight of Winter Jazzfest are the Jazz Talks, which this year will address gender equity in jazz, Black jazz journalism, and the state of jazz radio in the digital age.

Winter Jazzfest also features two "marathon nights," on Friday in Manhattan and on Saturday in Brooklyn, with live music from 6 p.m. until 3 a.m.

Ascending artists appearing at the 2023 Winter Jazzfest include Sarah Elizabeth Charles, Ben Wendel, Endea Owens, Julius Rodriguez, Samora Pinderhughes, Immanuel Wilkins, and Lakecia Benjamin.

Find tickets and more information here.

Robin Lloyd
Originally from Detroit, Robin Lloyd has been presenting jazz, blues and Latin jazz on public radio for nearly 40 years. She's a member of the Jazz Education Network and the Jazz Journalists Association.

  • Lionel Loueke (left) and Miguel Zenon (right) join Jeff Ballard in the drummer's rhythm-oriented trio.
    5 Must-See Projects At Winter Jazzfest
    Tim Wilkins
    The New York music marathon turns 10 this year and expands far beyond its modest origins, but it remains a place to discover new views of improvisation. Hear tunes from groups like the Jeff Ballard Trio, Tillery and Aruán Ortiz's Orbiting Quartet.