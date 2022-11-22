© 2022 Pacific Public Media

Jazz

Record Store Day on Nov. 25 offers new releases, multi-colored vinyl

KNKX Public Radio | By Robin Lloyd
Published November 22, 2022 at 7:30 AM PST
Audio-Technica_turntable_playing_coloured_vinyl.jpg
M. Johnson/Song Simian
/
via Wikimedia CCA 2.0 Generic
Audio-Techinica turntable playing colored vinyl

Record Store Day began in Baltimore, Maryland in 2007. Held twice a year in April and on the day after Thanksgiving, Record Store Day celebrates the culture of independently-owned record stores. A culture that encourages music discovery, and now satisfies the nostalgia for vinyl records with a twist — multi-colored vinyl.

Coryell.jpg
Culture Factory USA
Album cover "Coryell"

This Friday's Record Store Day offerings include:

  • Guitarist Larry Coryell's 1969 album "Coryell," re-issued on rose colored vinyl.
  • Latin Jazz from Paquito D’Rivera & Arturo Sandoval, a re-issue of their 1991 "Reunion" album, the first recording they made together after both had defected from Cuba.
  • Ahmad Jamal – Emerald City Nights: Live at the Penthouse, two volumes: 1963-1964 and 1965-1966, recorded by KNKX's Jim Wilke in Seattle.
  • Bassist-composer Charles Mingus' classic "Mingus" from 1961, re-issued on turquoise vinyl.
  • From 1963, "Thelonious Monk – The Classic Quartet," on blue vinyl.
Ahmad.jpg
Deep Digs/The Jazz Detective
Ahmad Jamal Emerald City Nights

  • Bass icon Jaco Pastorius' "Truth, Liberty & Soul: Live in NYC" is the complete 1982 recording by NPR's Jazz Alive Program, a three LP set.
  • Pianist Oscar Peterson's "On a Clear Day: Live in Zurich" from 1971, two LP set.
  • Pucho & his Latin Soul Brothers album "Super Freak!," originally from 1972. Henry "Pucho" Brown led a well-respected Latin jazz, funk and psychedelic soul ensemble, blending the music of his Harlem neighborhood. Brown died in September of this year.
  • Making their vinyl debut is bluesman Big Bill Broonzy's "Live in Amsterdam" from 1953, and blues belter Etta James' 1979 concert "Etta is Betta Than Evvah!"
  • Blues master Skip James' "The Complete 1931 Session" comes remastered on colored vinyl, and "Strike Like Lightning," the 1985 album featuring Stevie Ray Vaughan and Lonnie Mac is re-issued on red vinyl.

View the entire list of Record Store Day releases, and find participating stores.

Jazz Record Store DayArturo SandovalAhmad JamalOscar Peterson
Robin Lloyd
Originally from Detroit, Robin Lloyd has been presenting jazz, blues and Latin jazz on public radio for nearly 40 years. She's a member of the Jazz Education Network and the Jazz Journalists Association.
