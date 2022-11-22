Record Store Day on Nov. 25 offers new releases, multi-colored vinyl
Record Store Day began in Baltimore, Maryland in 2007. Held twice a year in April and on the day after Thanksgiving, Record Store Day celebrates the culture of independently-owned record stores. A culture that encourages music discovery, and now satisfies the nostalgia for vinyl records with a twist — multi-colored vinyl.
This Friday's Record Store Day offerings include:
- Guitarist Larry Coryell's 1969 album "Coryell," re-issued on rose colored vinyl.
- Latin Jazz from Paquito D’Rivera & Arturo Sandoval, a re-issue of their 1991 "Reunion" album, the first recording they made together after both had defected from Cuba.
- Ahmad Jamal – Emerald City Nights: Live at the Penthouse, two volumes: 1963-1964 and 1965-1966, recorded by KNKX's Jim Wilke in Seattle.
- Bassist-composer Charles Mingus' classic "Mingus" from 1961, re-issued on turquoise vinyl.
- From 1963, "Thelonious Monk – The Classic Quartet," on blue vinyl.
- Bass icon Jaco Pastorius' "Truth, Liberty & Soul: Live in NYC" is the complete 1982 recording by NPR's Jazz Alive Program, a three LP set.
- Pianist Oscar Peterson's "On a Clear Day: Live in Zurich" from 1971, two LP set.
- Pucho & his Latin Soul Brothers album "Super Freak!," originally from 1972. Henry "Pucho" Brown led a well-respected Latin jazz, funk and psychedelic soul ensemble, blending the music of his Harlem neighborhood. Brown died in September of this year.
- Making their vinyl debut is bluesman Big Bill Broonzy's "Live in Amsterdam" from 1953, and blues belter Etta James' 1979 concert "Etta is Betta Than Evvah!"
- Blues master Skip James' "The Complete 1931 Session" comes remastered on colored vinyl, and "Strike Like Lightning," the 1985 album featuring Stevie Ray Vaughan and Lonnie Mac is re-issued on red vinyl.
View the entire list of Record Store Day releases, and find participating stores.