Seattle's Volunteer Park Amphitheater opens July 2, kicks off summer of music and dance

In partnership with the Seattle Park District, the Volunteer Park Trust is preparing to celebrate the reopening of the Volunteer Park amphitheater in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

The project is the culmination of seven years of planning, community outreach, design work, and fundraising. The new amphitheater, located on the west side of the park by the reservoir, replaces a failing concrete-and-brick stage built in 1971.

Volunteer Park Amphitheater Groundbreaking

The tradition of holding performances in the park goes back to 1915. In recent years, Volunteer Park Trust and its partners identified a need for a modern structure that was more versatile, ADA compliant and could be maintained for years to come. The resulting design, by ORA architects, meets these requirements and also has a custom stage floor to support professional dance performances.

After a few delays, including the Seattle concrete workers strike, the new facility's grand opening event will take place on July 2, featuring music and keynote speakers from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On July 14, the Summer Series at the Amphitheater kicks off with Picnic in the Park, a KNKX-supported event featuring the group Duende Libre, pianist Marina Albero, and pianist Marc Seales. More information and free tickets available here.

KNKX will also present Latin jazz at the Amphitheater on August 4 with performances by guitarists Raul Midon and Alex Cuba, and pianist Jovino Santos Neto.

Explore the entire 2022 Summer Series at the Volunteer Park Amphitheater here.