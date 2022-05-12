© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Jazz

Musician Herbie Hancock to receive George Peabody Medal

KNKX Public Radio | By Robin Lloyd
Published May 12, 2022 at 7:00 AM PDT
Herbie_Hancock_by_Suzette_Niess_JEN15_Keynote.jpg
Suzette Niess
/
Jazz Education Network
Herbie Hancock delivers the keynote address at the 2015 Jazz Education Network Conference in San Diego.

Iconic jazz musician Herbie Hancock to be honored with the George Peabody Medal and speak at the Peabody Conservatory commencement ceremony in Baltimore on May 25 at John Hopkins University.

Instituted in 1980, the George Peabody Medal for outstanding contributions to music in America honors distinguished composers, performers, philanthropists, scholars, and business and civic leaders.

Past recipients from the jazz community include drummer Roy Haynes, producer Quincy Jones and vocalist Ella Fitzgerald.

Perhaps no other individual represents modern American jazz and its evolution so well as Herbie Hancock.

“Chameleon” - Live @ The Knitting Factory, Los Angeles, 2001

A piano prodigy who performed a Mozart piano concerto with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at age 11, Hancock began playing jazz in high school, influenced by Oscar Peterson and Bill Evans.

Mentored by trumpeters Donald Byrd and Miles Davis through the 1960s, Hancock successfully incorporated rock, pop, rhythm and blues and funk into his music in the 1970s. He has since collaborated with numerous musicians from other genres and cultures.

Hancock is a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, and the face of the International Jazz Day celebrations, held each year on April 30. He's also the chair of the Herbie Hancock Institute, a Kennedy Center honoree and a multiple Grammy winner, including the Grammy's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Hancock's memoir "Possibilities" was published in 2015.

Tags

Jazz Herbie Hancock
Robin Lloyd
Originally from Detroit, Robin Lloyd has been presenting jazz, blues and Latin jazz on public radio for nearly 40 years. She's a member of the Jazz Education Network and the Jazz Journalists Association.
See stories by Robin Lloyd
Related Content