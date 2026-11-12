$90.1 million ‘cross-generational’ housing community breaks ground in Lynnwood

Several dozen people, some wearing bow ties, gathered under a canopy tent late Tuesday morning at 5710 200th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

The Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO) held a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 10 for The Bow Tie, a 124-unit affordable housing development for seniors and families. The plan is to start construction this winter and finish in 2028.

“We are honoring Bob Davis, the former executive director of HASCO. His leadership (and custom of sporting a bow tie) paved the way for this cross-generational community. These homes will allow a mix of families and seniors to live close to transit and nearby amenities,” HASCO CEO Laurie Olson said in a news release.

Davis also spoke at the groundbreaking.

The Bow Tie will have 60 apartment units for seniors and 64 units for families. It will include on-site management, a community room, a game room, bike storage, A/C compatible units and electric vehicle parking.

Angelica Relente / My Edmonds News HASCO CEO Laurie Olson speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony for The Bow Tie.

Of the apartment units for seniors ages 55 and up, 52 will have one bedroom, and eight will have two bedrooms. Of the total units, 30 will be for those earning 30% of Area Median Income (AMI), 16 for those earning 40% AMI and 14 for those earning 60% AMI.

The 64 family apartment units will include 31 with one bedroom, 21 with two bedrooms and 12 with three bedrooms. Of the total units, 13 will be for those earning 50% AMI and 51 for those earning 60% AMI.

The Bow Tie is funded by:



$39.5 million through a bond issuance facilitated by KeyBanc Capital Markets



$32 million in low-income housing tax credit investment from RBC Bank



$6.5 million through the Amazon Housing Fund



$6.1 million through Snohomish County



$5 million in funding through the Housing Trust Fund from the state Department of Commerce



$1 million through Commerce’s Connecting Housing to Infrastructure (CHIP funds) through the City of Lynnwood

Screenshot from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s website.

SMR Architects will lead the design for The Bow Tie, and Walsh Construction Co. will handle construction, according to the news release. The nonprofit acquired the property in 2019, helped former residents relocate in 2023, and demolished the two buildings that were there in 2025.

In addition to Davis, the groundbreaking featured the following speakers: Joe Alonzo, Cocoon House CEO and HASCO Board Member; Olson; Gov. Bob Ferguson; state Treasurer Mike Pellicciotti; Lynnwood Mayor George Hurst; and Lily Kim with the Amazon Housing Fund.

Alonzo said creating housing options for seniors and families can help prevent the number-one cause of unaccompanied youth homelessness. All populations benefit from greater access to affordable housing, he said.

Ferguson said housing is the top issue he heard after he visited all of the state’s 39 counties a couple of years ago when he ran for office. That became one of his top priorities, he said, and it will continue to be as long as he’s the governor.

Angelica Relente / My Edmonds News Gov. Bob Ferguson.

“It’s the lives that are truly transformed by a project like this,” Ferguson said. “That’s what gets me really, really excited.”

Pellicciotti said it takes a village to make something like The Bow Tie happen. Not only is it important to connect with local and state officials, but also federal officials such as U.S. Representatives Suzan DelBene and Rick Larsen, as well as U.S. Senators Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray, he said.

Hurst said this type of construction is “crucially needed” in Lynnwood and other areas. Senior housing is important to him and his wife, he said, as seniors are part of the growing population experiencing homelessness.

“Everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to call home, and today we take another step toward that,” Hurst said. “Affordable housing isn’t separate from our economy; it’s part of it.”

Kim said The Bow Tie is Amazon’s first new construction investment in Snohomish County and first partnership with HASCO. The project is a part of the company’s $3.6 billion commitment to create and preserve affordable homes, she said.

Davis said one of HASCO’s major goals has always been to be a good partner to everyone in the community and use resources carefully. Bow ties, in a way, relate to housing development, he said.

“They are complicated,” Davis said. “The way you tie them is not natural, but once you figure it out and you do it again and again, you get a good result.”

Angelica writes about housing, homelessness, and other issues that affect South Snohomish County residents. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.