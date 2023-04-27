Housing, gun control and a failed drug vote: What happened in WA's 2023 legislative session

Washington's 2023 legislative session was a big session for housing, gun control, and a host of other issues — and it ended this week with a big question mark and a potential "to be continued" when Democrats split on a law upping the legal penalties for drug possession and expanding treatment.

It was the first in-person session since the pandemic hit, and Olympia correspondent Jeanie Lindsay was there in-person to cover it. She joined KNKX's Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick to talk about it.

Listen to their conversation above.