© 2023 Pacific Public Media
KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Housing, gun control and a failed drug vote: What happened in WA's 2023 legislative session

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick,
Jeanie LindsayScott Greenstone
Published April 27, 2023 at 10:44 AM PDT
Gun Bills-Washington
Lindsey Wasson
/
AP
House Bill 1240, which prohibits the manufacture, importation, distribution and sale of semi-automatic assault-style weapons in the state, sits on a desk before being signed into law by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash.

Washington's 2023 legislative session was a big session for housing, gun control, and a host of other issues — and it ended this week with a big question mark and a potential "to be continued" when Democrats split on a law upping the legal penalties for drug possession and expanding treatment.

It was the first in-person session since the pandemic hit, and Olympia correspondent Jeanie Lindsay was there in-person to cover it. She joined KNKX's Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick to talk about it.

Listen to their conversation above.

Tags
Government Washington State GovernmentWashington State Legislature2023 Legislative SessionHousinggun controldrug possessionGovernor Jay InsleeKNKX original
Kirsten Kendrick
Kirsten Kendrick has been hosting Morning Edition on KNKX/KPLU since 2006. She has worked in news radio for more than 30 years. Kirsten is also a sports lover. She handles most sports coverage at the station, including helping produce a two-part series on the 50th anniversary of Title IX and the ongoing series "Going Deep."
See stories by Kirsten Kendrick
Jeanie Lindsay
Jeranie Lindsay is a state government reporter for the NW News Network. She previously covered education for The Seattle Times and Indiana Public Broadcasting.
See stories by Jeanie Lindsay
Scott Greenstone
Scott Greenstone started off working at his community college newspaper before interning at NPR’s Weekend All Things Considered and covering homelessness for The Seattle Times. He co-produced the “Outsiders” podcast with KNKX, which was named one of TIME’s top 10 podcasts of 2020.
See stories by Scott Greenstone
Related Content