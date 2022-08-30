After Russian hacking attempts leading up to the 2016 election, hundreds of local governments took action. Some installed what's called an Albert sensor, a device designed to detect hacking attempts from outside their network.

There are now about 900 Albert sensors nationwide and the technology has become a key federal strategy to protect U.S. elections. But, some on the political right in Ferry County, Washington didn't see it that way.

Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins reported that story with NPR's Miles Parks, which aired during All Things Considered on August 29. Austin joined KNKX morning edition host Kirsten Kendrick live to explain.