© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Listen: Austin Jenkins reports on out-of-state placements for Washington's youth in crisis

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick,
Vivian McCall
Published May 24, 2022 at 2:17 PM PDT
A woman smiles with her son who is wearing a Pokémon shirt. They are seated outside at a table in the sunshine with a glass of soda.
Courtesy Robin Marie
/
Robin Marie and her 13-year-old son Brennan pose for a photo earlier this spring at a restaurant in Texas. Marie was visiting her son who's living and attending school at an out-of-state residential treatment facility paid for by his local school district and the state.

Some Washington parents with kids in crisis have been faced with an impossible choice: Send their children to out-of-state, therapeutic boarding schools for the services they need, or deal with inadequate care here at home.

While these cases are not the norm, Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins found they highlight institutional gaps in key support services for these families, a problem only made worse during the pandemic. Austin recently published this story and joined Morning Edition Host Kirsten Kendrick to talk about it.

Tags

Government KNKX originalAustin JenkinsChildhood development
Kirsten Kendrick
Kirsten Kendrick has been hosting KNKX’s Morning Edition since 2006. She handles all aspects of the show - from news selection and writing to audio production. Kirsten has worked in radio for 30 years. She was born in Ohio, grew up in Indiana and attended high school and college in North Texas. In addition to being a journalist and active in the public radio host community, Kirsten is also sports lover. She and her husband live in Seattle with their son and their dog.
See stories by Kirsten Kendrick
Vivian McCall
Vivian McCall is a reporter, producer and host at KNKX. Originally from Texas, Vivian spent the majority of her journalism career in Chicago. She loves having fun with sound and digging into cool science stories.
See stories by Vivian McCall
Related Content