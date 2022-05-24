Listen: Austin Jenkins reports on out-of-state placements for Washington's youth in crisis

Some Washington parents with kids in crisis have been faced with an impossible choice: Send their children to out-of-state, therapeutic boarding schools for the services they need, or deal with inadequate care here at home.

While these cases are not the norm, Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins found they highlight institutional gaps in key support services for these families, a problem only made worse during the pandemic. Austin recently published this story and joined Morning Edition Host Kirsten Kendrick to talk about it.