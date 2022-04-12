Federal plan to quickly rename 18 places across WA clashes with slower state process

The U.S. Department of the Interior has identified 18 places in Washington State named with a slur for Indigenous women.

The plan is to swap them for more descriptive names based on location and geography, as part of a larger initiative to replace this derogatory term in 660 geographical areas and landmarks nationwide, with an emphasis on speed.

But the federal plan clashes with the state's slower, more deliberate process for renaming places.

Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins joined KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick to break it all down.