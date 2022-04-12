© 2022 Pacific Public Media

KNKX is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 81-1095651
Your Connection To Jazz, Blues and NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Federal plan to quickly rename 18 places across WA clashes with slower state process

KNKX Public Radio | By Kirsten Kendrick,
Vivian McCall
Published April 12, 2022 at 2:19 PM PDT
File:USA_Washington_relief_location_map.jpg
Carport
/
CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons
The U.S. Department of the Interior has identified 18 places in Washington State named with a slur against Indigenous women. The rivers, ridges, lakes, canyons and other places across the state will eventually receive new names as part of a renaming initiative.

The U.S. Department of the Interior has identified 18 places in Washington State named with a slur for Indigenous women.

The plan is to swap them for more descriptive names based on location and geography, as part of a larger initiative to replace this derogatory term in 660 geographical areas and landmarks nationwide, with an emphasis on speed.

But the federal plan clashes with the state's slower, more deliberate process for renaming places.

Olympia correspondent Austin Jenkins joined KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick to break it all down.

Tags

Government Department of the Interiorgeography
Kirsten Kendrick
Kirsten Kendrick has been hosting KNKX’s Morning Edition since 2006. She handles all aspects of the show - from news selection and writing to audio production. Kirsten has worked in radio for 30 years. She was born in Ohio, grew up in Indiana and attended high school and college in North Texas. In addition to being a journalist and active in the public radio host community, Kirsten is also sports lover. She and her husband live in Seattle with their son and their dog.
See stories by Kirsten Kendrick
Vivian McCall
See stories by Vivian McCall
Related Content